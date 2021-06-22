Source: Bulawayo residents face dry week | Newsday (News)

BY REJOICE NCUBE

BULAWAYO City Council has shut down water supply to most parts of the city to pave way for the refurbishment of the cracked Ncema Clear Water Reservoir which feeds into the Tuli Reservoir.

Council said the shutdown, which began yesterday, will end on Friday.

In a notice, town clerk Christopher Dube said the city would be carrying out civil work inspections on the cracked Ncema Clear Water Reservoir from which the Tuli Reservoir is fed, prompting the interruption of water supplies.

“There will be an interruption of water supplies from Monday to Friday and water supplies are expected to be restored to affected suburbs on Friday at 5:30pm following the completion of the inspections at Ncema,” Dube said.

He said the exercise would affect Esigodini, Imbizo Barracks, Fortunes Gates, Selborne Park, Matsheumhlophe, Parklands, Khumalo, Queens Park, Suburbs,

Mahatshula, Woodville, Kingsdale, Lockville, Sunninghill, Marlands, Glencoe, Riverside, Waterford, Manningdale, Willsgrove, Buenavista and Douglasdale.

“Residents are advised to conserve water accordingly and ensure taps remain closed in case of earlier restoration of water supplies,” Dube said.

Bulawayo was last year hit by severe water shortages, resulting in a tight water-rationning schedule being implemented where residents got water once a week.

However, the measures have since been eased following a good rain season this year.

