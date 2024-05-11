Bulawayo serial fraudster nabbed after 14 years on the run and jailed 65 years

Bongani Ndlovu, bongani.ndlovu@chronicle.co.zw

A 75-year-old Bulawayo man, Abraham Kesari Ndlovu, has been sentenced to 65 years in jail for defrauding several people of more than US$300 000. Ndlovu has been on the run since 2010.

The smooth-talking Ndlovu convinced his victims, who had never met him before, to trust him with large sums of money and title deeds of their houses in low density suburbs such as Hillside. He would then steal the money, sell the houses without the owners’ approval and disappear.

Ndlovu, from Richmond suburb, was finally arrested by the CID (Commercial Crimes Division) after a dramatic chase when one of his victims spotted him in the city.

Following a lengthy trial, Ndlovu was convicted of 10 counts of fraud by Hwange regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira. He was sentenced to 65 years in jail of which 10 years were suspended on condition of good behaviour and another 15 years were suspended on condition that he restitutes the complainants more than US$337 000. This leaves Ndlovu with an effective 40 years in jail.

Ndlovu who was facing 19 counts of fraud, was however, convicted of 10.

Mr Acumen Khuphe for the State, said in October 2010, one of the victims, Patrick Sigauke was searching for commercial property to buy when he encountered Ndlovu. Ndlovu told him he had several properties for sale in Bulawayo.

“Ndlovu took the complainant around to view the purported properties in the Central Business District. Sigauke indicated that he wanted to buy stand 132 along Jason Moyo Street which Ndlovu had pegged at US$61 000,” he said.

Several victims recounted their experiences with Ndlovu’s fraudulent schemes in court. Sigauke paid Ndlovu US$34 000 in instalments and even handed over his Isuzu vehicle worth US$19 000. He later discovered the property belonged to someone else when he had lost US$53 000.

Bonani Mathuthu lost US$ 11 500 after Ndlovu misrepresented ownership of a house in Emganwini. Ndlovu convinced Michel Stephen Van Rooyen to trade his Mazda 626, Ford Mercury and caravan for a Jaguar XJ6. Rooyen later discovered the Jaguar had a fake registration number and lost US$7 000.

Ndlovu defrauded Richard Wilson of his house by promising to secure a loan but stole the property instead.

“Sometime in June 2011, Ndlovu approached Wilson indicating that he was in a position to secure a loan of US$10 000 for him. As a result, Wilson handed over the title deeds for his Hillside house to Ndlovu as surety. Ndlovu went on to sell the house without his consent for US$80 000,” said Mr Khuphe.

As a result, Wilson was defrauded of his house worth US$200 000 and nothing was recovered. Ndlovu defrauded another victim of his car a Mitsubishi Space Wagon worth US$3 000.

“Ndlovu asked for the keys and the registration book promising the complainant to bring the money the following day and disappeared. The complainant suffered an actual prejudice of US$3 000 and nothing was recovered,” said Mr Khuphe.

On November 22, 2011, Ndlovu said he was renting out Mzwanyana Butchery in Mzilikazi suburb.

“Complainant got interested in renting the premises and was made to pay a deposit of US$1 200. The complainant later discovered that the butchery did not belong to the accused person when he wanted to occupy the premises,” said Mr Khuphe.

Using the same modus operandi, Ndlovu continued defrauding residents of cash and vehicles until his arrest.

Ndlovu was represented by Mr Mclean Mahaso of Liberty Mcijo and Associates.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube commended the court for slapping Ndlovu with a lengthy jail sentence saying it would deter like-minded people.

“The 65-year jail term imposed on Ndlovu is deterrent enough and sends a clear message to those on the run or planning to dupe people of their money. We shall not rest until all the fraudsters are brought to book,” he said.

Insp Ncube said Ndlovu was one of the many fraudsters that the police were investigating.

“We want to appeal to members of the public to take all measures necessary to protect themselves from such fraudsters,” he said.