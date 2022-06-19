Source: Bulawayo SMEs target global markets | Sunday News (Business)

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Bulawayo Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is set to engage the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) to get assistance with improving the quality of products produced by the SMEs so that they compete on the global market.

In an interview, Bulawayo Chamber of SMEs chairperson Mr Coustin Ngwenya said they were working on tapping into the global market, hence the need to engage SAZ.

“As a chamber we are working on tapping into the global market. We are working on necessary fundamentals like improving the quality of products produced by the SMEs so that they compete on the global market. On this endeavour we will engage SAZ to assist us so that we get positive results when testing of all products for quality,” said Mr Ngwenya.

He said there was need for the SMEs’ products to be certified to both national and global quality standards, with them taking certification standards. Mr Ngwenya said most of the SMEs in Bulawayo had the capacity to come together and produce products that could feed into the global markets, thereby generating foreign currency for machinery and other raw materials.

“We are working tirelessly to assist Bulawayo SMEs to perfect their products and eye global market opportunities that present export volume growth.

We have an arrangement for the continent through an agreement which was signed known as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), we should occupy that space and hence, people should know that there is a product from Zimbabwe, from Bulawayo that we can supply throughout Africa and to any other country on the globe.”

Among other key programmes, Mr Ngwenya said they were also working on plans to have an exhibition stand at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF)’s trade showcase next year to give more exposure to the SMEs.

“This year only a few SMEs were nominated to exhibit at the ZITF due to space constraints. But next year we will ensure that more SMEs get exhibition space so that they get more networking and engagement opportunities at the trade showcase.”