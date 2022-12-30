Source: Bulawayo woman loses R45 500 in botched residential stand deal | The Herald (Local News)

Crime Reporter

Two suspected fraudsters who allegedly duped a Bulawayo woman of R45 500 after they sold her a residential stand which does not belong to them in Cowdray Park, have been arrested.

The two suspects, Titus Sibanda (41) and Edwin Sitsa (44) are alleged to have sold the 50-year-old woman a stand which belonged to another person in November last year.

The matter only came to light when the owner of the stand confronted her while she was developing it.

A report was made to the police and investigations carried out led to the arrest of the two suspects.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Titus Sibanda aged 41 and Edwin Sitsa aged 44 in connection with a case of fraud in which they allegedly duped a 50-year-old Bulawayo woman after they sold her a residential stand which does not belong to them in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, in November 2021.

“The suspects charged the complainant R67 500, and she paid R45 500. The offence came to light in December 2022 after the owner confronted her for developing his residential stand,” he said.