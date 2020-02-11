Source: Bunking civil servants to lose salaries | Newsday (News)

Jonathan Wutawunashe

BY EVERSON MUSHAVA

THE Public Service Commission has ordered all workers on government payroll to update their biometric details before the end of the month or risk being struck off the Salary Service Bureau paysheet.

“All members who remained non-compliant as at 28 February 2020 will be struck off the payroll,” Labour permanent secretary Jonathan Wutawunashe said in a statement yesterday.

“Please further note that the affected members should direct any issues arising through the ministry.”

Government embarked on a project to validate the government payroll through a biometric authentication process last year. The authentication process requires that every member on the payroll has biometric attributes in the Registrar-General’s database.

The RG’s department captured biometric attributes of citizens since the introduction of the new biometric compliant polythene identity cards as well as during the issuance of the new passport. All the records were sent to the Salary Service Bureau payroll for analysis of biometric attributes and members whose data was not inputted were notified.

The exercise, first conducted from August 2019 to September 31, 2019, was extended to October 31, 2019 before being further extended to February 28 this year.

“Verification and re-verification is part of the methodology being implemented to mitigate the consequences of error,” the statement read.

The post Bunking civil servants to lose salaries appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.