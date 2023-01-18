Source: Bus crew caught with 50kg dagga | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

POLICE in Kadoma have arrested a bus crew for stashing bags of dagga stashed in their vehicle.

The police details intercepted the bus as they were on patrol conducting a stop and search.

Via their Twitter handle, police confirmed the arrest of the bus crew.

“On 16 January 2023, police in Kadoma who were on patrol conducting stop and searches, arrested a bus driver, Mutunzi Shupikai (48), an assistant driver, Makanda Givemore (52) and bus conductor, Tendai Nyabute (25) at Waverly bus stop for unlawful possession of approximately 50 kgs of dagga. The dagga was found stashed in the bus while packaged in 2x 25 kgs plastic bags which were in a bag,” read the tweet.