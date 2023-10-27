Source: BUSE student wins provincial tourism challenge | The Herald (Local News)

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Tadiwanashe Marengo, a peace and governance student at Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) walked away with US$1 000 after winning the provincial Tourism Innovation Award.

Marengo, who lost last year, tried again this year and his innovative idea is to host a tourism talk show market to raise awareness on tourism sites.

He said his talk show will also touch on the environment.

“The province is rich in historical tourism and we have untamed sites including Chesvingo, Chaminuka Keeps and Nyatsimba Mutota sites. We want people who visit Victoria Falls to also come to this province and see what we have,” he said.

“I am partnering with a media team to start documentation of the tourist attractions that we have here. We are also expecting a culture grant from the Egypt embassy and the European Union.”

The second prize went to Munashe Tsangu who won US$500 while the third winner, Chipo Meya walked away with US$300.