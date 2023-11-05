Source: Business leadership summit slated for Vic Falls | Sunday Mail (Business)

Business Reporter

THE Strategic Leadership Association for Zimbabwe Engineering, Iron and Steel Industry (SLAZEISI) will hold its 2023 Annual Business Leadership Summit in Victoria Falls later this month to explore strategies on how to navigate a complex and ever-changing global and local economic environment.

The conference — which will run from November 19 to 22, 2023 — will bring together Government officials, business leaders, policymakers, board members, industry regulators, human resources practitioners, the academia, local authorities and marketing experts, among other stakeholders.

High-profile speakers include Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka, international speaker Lena Thompson from The United Kingdom and renowned speaker and entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo from South Africa and Harare Institute of Technology Vice Chancellor Quinton Kanhukamwe.

Among the important panellists will be Zimbabwe’s Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo; Professor Patrick Lumumba from Kenya; Global Blended Learning practitioner and strategist Dr Charles Cotter from South Africa; and Precious Nyika-Murena, founder and chief executive officer of Winfield Strategy, and ex-Lafarge CEO, among other keynote speakers.

According to SLAZEISI, the leadership summit provides a golden opportunity for public-private sector engagement through the participation of a number of key Cabinet ministers, including Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni.

Key discussion topics will include: “Leading in Difficult Times”, “Women in Leadership – Breaking Barriers and Empowering Change”, “Digital Transformation – How Can Business Leaders Navigate This New Frontier?”, “The Future of Productivity” and “The Future of Work: Balancing People and Profit”.

Further, presenters will interrogate concepts such as “Emerging Leadership and Corporate Governance trends in 2023” and attempt to answer questions like: What does the future hold for business leaders in Zimbabwe and the African continent? as well as the all-important issues of Energy and Sustainability: Tracking the Global Climate Change.

According to SLAZEISI, the 2023 Business Leadership Summit is a unique event offering business and corporate leaders a peer-driven collaborative experience.

“This boutique gathering is specifically designed for 200 plus leaders that have vast experience in managing their corporates.

“These professionals have tenure, strong decision-making authority and influence on key aspects that drive organisations’ management aspects in respective

firms. The participants will take a deep dive into forward-thinking topics, explore new approaches, and gain valuable insights from their peers and expert speakers to help them deliver tangible results for their firms which will impact national aspirations,” SLAZEISI said.