Source: ‘Businesses should not make nation suffer’ | The Herald (Local News)

Mr Muduvuri

Herald Reporter

PEOPLE with Disabilities for Economic Development (PWD-ED) has challenged all progressive Zimbabweans to stop disparaging their country and concentrate on national development.

This follows the recent arbitrary price increases which saw some unscrupulous business people unjustifiably hiking prices of basic commodities to levels beyond the reach of many low income earners.

In an interview interim chairperson of the PWD-ED, Cde Jimayi Muduvuri yesterday said no patriotic Zimbabwean should wish for the implosion of the national economy for narrow and parochial political gain.

“My fellow businessmen are hiking prices of basic commodities as if we are cheating somebody, we are not cheating anyone, we are not cheating the Government but we are destroying our own lives.

“The person you are charging such exorbitant price might be your relative not Government, so we are cheating ourselves.

“To my fellow Zimbabweans, this is the right time to focus on rescutitating our economy, you can’t claim to be lobbying for removal of Zanu PF from power by inflicting pain on others.”

Further, Cde Muduvuri said it was duty of every patriotic Zimbabwean to guard against unfair price increases.

“Why are we hiking our own products, you are not importing but you go on to unjustifiably hike price of something you are getting at cheap price from our farms?”

Taking a leaf from President Mnangagwa’s mantra, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo,” Cde Jimayi said he was complementing Government’s efforts by offering free of charge health services at his Muduvuri Pan African Hospital.

“As a businessman, I provide free medical services at my hospital, but I pay for all the medication. I am doing it for my own Africa and Zimbabwe, but my fellow entrepreneurs are hiking prices unjustifiably.”

Initially, Cde Muduvuri said the hospital facility was meant for the disabled and war veterans but everyone now is getting health services free of charge.

The 1 540-bed hospital, the brainchild of Kadoma businessman and Zanu PF member Cde Muduvuri, was officially commissioned by President Mnangagwa in April this year.

Mr Wonder Mazhata who is currently working at the referral hospital in Kadoma, said people were coming in their numbers to access medical services.

“Everyone is getting medical services free of charge and we are continuing to receive more medical equipments.”

The hospital is receiving an average of 100 to 150 patients since it was commissioned and they are expecting to receive new cancer machines before August.