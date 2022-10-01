Source: Businessman duped of US$500 000 | Herald (Crime)

Court Reporter

A 33-year-old man appeared in court yesterday on allegations of duping a businessman of US$500 000 when he marketed Zambian cement the two had bought using the businessman’s money, but he never passed on the proceeds of sales.

Clayton Simbarashe Musasiwa was not asked to plead to charges of theft of trust property when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere, who remanded him in custody to Monday for his bail application. Musasiwa allegedly duped Mr Tafara Zvikomborero Rugara.

It is alleged that in June last year, Musasiwa approached Mr Rugara with a business proposal of importing cement from Zambia for resale in Zimbabwe.

They entered into an agreement.

Mr Rugara and his partner Mr Jerry Botha based in South Africa were to import the cement and then Musasiwa would do the marketing when the cement was delivered to Zimbabwe.

During the same month, Musasiwa supplied Mr Rugara with a Lafarge Zambia company account. It is alleged that between June last year and July this year Mr Rugara and Mr Botha imported 1 230 tonnes of cement worth US$500 000.