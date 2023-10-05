Source: Businessman faces 22 fraud charges | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Herald Reporter

THE trial of Michael Gordon Smith resumes on November 20 and he is now facing 22 more counts of defrauding MA Auto Suppliers, trading as Mr Cruiser, of at least US$38 000 and R124 000 and theft of trust property, in addition to the 16 counts he was facing when he was initially charged.

Smith, who was a director with Mr Cruiser, appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda this week facing a total of 38 counts of fraud.

Smith, who is out on $100 000 bail, first appeared in court in February this year charged with defrauding MA Auto Suppliers represented by Michael Scot Asher.

The offences were allegedly committed while Mr Asher was away in Australia during the Covid-19 era when travel was restricted.

The court heard that Smith allegedly failed to disclose to Mr Asher that their company was paying its South African suppliers through a third party, Mant Procurement (Pvt) Ltd.

Additionally, Smith is expected to defend himself for failing to account for US$28 985,72 in service charges received from relatives and friends after using the company’s resources.

It is the State’s case that in September last year, MA Auto Suppliers discovered that Mant Procurement was overcharging the company and it had suffered prejudice in excess of R100 000.

In February, Smith allegedly imported two tents using MA Auto Suppliers resources and sold them to a Ms Horsley for US$1 800.

Smith allegedly used the same modus operandi to import a station wagon rear bumper and RHS carrier and the customer paid R24 259,83 directly into Mant Procurement’s FNB account.

On another occasion, Smith was authorised by Mr Asher to sell a Company Toyota Land Cruiser for US$7 500 and he allegedly converted the amount to his own use.

In November 2020, Smith also failed to account for a US$10 000 loan advanced to the company.