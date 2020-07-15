Source: Businessman Guzah dies | Herald (Top Stories)

Cde Guzah

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

Zanu PF Mashonaland West Province is considering recommending liberation hero status for its former vice chairman, legislator, businessman and indigenisation and economic empowerment proponent Cde Keith Guzah who died at his home in the early hours of yesterday.

He was 57.

Central Committee member and Zvimba South legislator Dr Phillip Chiyangwa said liberation war status will be a befitting honour for the economic empowerment advocate.

“Keith did so much in fighting for black economic empowerment and we are recommending liberation hero status,” he said.

“He also did a lot as vice chairman of the party, Zanu PF. This will not be a new thing because another black economic empowerment proponent Peter Pamire was accorded the same status after his death in 1997.”

“When he contested in the Hurungwe West constituency by-election, I was his campaign manager and funder. He was our vice chairman in the Zanu PF provincial executive. He did a lot for the empowerment of people.”

Cde Guzah participated and won in a fiercely contested Hurungwe West by-election against the then incumbent, but now expelled former Zanu PF provincial chairman Mr Temba Mliswa in 2016.

His daughter Nicole said the death came as a shock to many people, adding that her father died after complaining of having difficulties in breathing.

His body, she said, was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for further tests to determine the cause of death.

She described her father as a calculative person who had a passion and drive to succeed.

“I don’t have anything concrete about his final moments besides that he was having trouble breathing for the past few weeks and had been tested for Covid-19 twice and the results were negative,” said Nicole.

“Dad was a self-made man who demanded respect and got it because he was determined and very intelligent.”

Zanu PF members and legislators who worked with Cde Guzah in the 8th Parliament expressed shock at his sudden death.

Mourners are gathered at Number 6 Fairview Close, Greendale, Harare.