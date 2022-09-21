Source: Businessman in court over forex swindle | Herald (Crime)

Munir Kamruddin Kazi

Senior Court Reporter

Businessman Munir Kamruddin Kazi appeared in court today on allegations of duping various people of US$765 000 in botched foreign currency deals sometime in 2019.

Kazi, who is jointly charged with Shingirai Levison Muringi and Ndre Hoffman, appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with fraud.

The State led by Mr Shepherd Makonde alleged that on October 28, 2019 Kazi and his co-accused allegedly misrepresented to eight people that they had capacity to provide money in RTGS in exchange for United States dollars.

After the alleged misrepresentation, the complainants later discovered that Kazi had not transferred the said monies in their bank accounts as he had promised.

They then asked Kazi to return the money but he failed, which prompted the complainants to lodge a complaint with the police leading to his arrest.