Businessman swindled of US$500 000 cement

Prosper Dembedza-Herald Correspondent

A Harare man recently appeared in court on allegations of duping a businessman of US$500 000 after he marketed Zambian cement the two had bought using the businessman’s money, but never passed on the proceeds of sales.

Clayton Simbarashe Musasiwa was not asked to plead to charges of theft of trust property when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere.

Musasiwa allegedly approached Mr Tafara Zvikomborero Rugara after they met in June last year with a business proposal of importing cement from Zambia for resale in Zimbabwe.

They entered into an agreement that Mr Rugara and his South Africa-based partner Mr Jerry Botha were to import the cement and then Musasiwa would do the marketing when the cement was delivered to Zimbabwe.

During the same month, Musasiwa supplied Mr Rugara with a Lafarge Zambia company account. It is alleged that between June and July last year, Mr Rugara and Mr Botha imported 1 230 tonnes of cement worth US$500 000.