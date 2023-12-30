Buy electricity tokens now, prepayment system won’t be available on 31 December: ZETDC

ZETDC

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

PREPAID electricity consumers will not be able to buy cash power on New Year’s Eve, the Zimbabwe Electricity and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has said.

In a statement the power utility said there will be a countrywide annual year-end prepayment vending system maintenance and the token buying platform will not be available from 31 December at 5 pm to 1 January 2024 at 6 am.

“The power utility advises its valued customers to purchase adequate electricity tokens to ensure that they do not run out of credit during the maintenance period,” reads the statement.