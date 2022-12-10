Source: Buyanga granted R150 000 bail | Herald (Crime)

Frank Buyanga Sadiqi

Crime Reporter

Buyanga (43) was granted R150 000 bail at the Randburg Magistrates Court in Johannesburg following his arrest last month in the neighbouring country on allegations of kidnapping his son in Harare in 2020 and on charges of contempt of court.

He then appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court where he was remanded in custody to also allow South African authorities to verify his identity documents after it was found Buyanga’s South African identity documents show he was born in Zimbabwe, yet his Zimbabwean passport says he was born in the United Kingdom.

The immigration charge is also supposed to be heard in court Tuesday next week.

Although he was granted bail, Buyanga is still in custody pending finalisation of the immigration charge that he is facing.

Buyanga was arrested on November 10, 2022 and since then he has been in custody and at one time he was reportedly attacked in a Johannesburg remand prison by other inmates before he sought for a transfer to another prison.