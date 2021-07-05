Source: Byo Poly suspends lectures after 3 test positive to COVID-19 | Newsday (News)

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

BULAWAYO Polytechnic College was last Friday forced to suspend face-to-face learning after three students tested positive to COVID-19.

In a notice to students during the weekend, Bulawayo Polytechnic principal Gilbert Mabasa said students should stay home while waiting for an update on the way forward from the health department.

“Following the testing positive of three residential students as of last night (Friday), the health authorities have advised non-resident students to stay at home while residents are tested to establish the extent of the positive cases,” Mabasa said in a statement.

“Resident students are to be isolated in their hostels and there is a need for all members to be tested for a complete picture of the current situation.”

Mabasa said those staying at home would have to isolate themselves as well.

“Non-resident students should be in self-isolation at home pending further instructions from the appropriate authorities,” he said.

“Let us all increase our vigilance in upholding the World Health Organisation (WHO) and government guidelines on COVID-19 protocols. Nobody is safe until everybody gets safe.”

Bulawayo acting provincial medical director Welcome Mlilo confirmed the cases at the institution.

“We received a report from Bulawayo Polytechnic that three students tested positive for the coronavirus. More tests will be conducted to ensure the safety of students,” he said.

The development comes at a time when the country is recording an upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

Government has since intensified lockdown regulations in order to curb the spread of the virus.

