Source: CAAZ speaks on Fastjet safety compliance levels | Sunday News (Business)

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has reaffirmed that low cost airline Fastjet Zimbabwe is a well-run and properly licensed air operator with a world class safety and on-time performance record.

This came out through the summary of findings of the special safety audit which was carried out by the regulator following allegations of serious safety, financial and operational irregularities at Fastjet, which posed a significant threat to the lives of the travelling public.

In a statement on Thursday, CAAZ Board Chairman Captain Alois Nyandoro given the gravity of the allegations, CAAZ, in its capacity as the regulator of the civil aviation industry, and in accordance with the powers vested in it by its enabling legislation, caused a Special Safety Audit to be conducted on Fastjet.

“The purpose of the audit was to determine Fastjet’s compliance levels to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) set Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs), whether Fastjet is therefore fit to safely conduct the business of air operator and whether Fastjet has established an accident prevention and flight safety program to ensure safe operations.

“The Audit also sought to comprehensively review the background of the personnel who hold responsible Management positions and any other positions of significant control over Fastjet’s activities,” said Captain Nyandoro.

He said the Special Safety Audit found Fastjet to be a well-run and properly licensed air operator with a world class safety and on-time performance record.

“A review and assessment of the qualifications and aviation experience of the Fastjet senior staff revealed that every single member of its executive management and accountable team meets or exceeds the requirements of the Fifth Schedule of the Civil Aviation (operations) Regulations, SI 78/2023.

“Consequently, we want to assure the public in general, and the travelling public in particular, that Fastjet Zimbabwe Ltd is safe and fit to conduct the business of air operator, both in terms of its systems and processes, and in terms of its personnel who hold positions of significant control over its operations,” said Captain Nyandoro.

He further reaffirmed CAAZ’S commitment to ensure compliance and adherence to all ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS) in its provision of regulatory oversight of aviation safety and security, development of air transport and provision of air navigation services within Zimbabwe.

@nyeve14