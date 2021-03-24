Source: Cabinet okays NDS1 plans | Herald (Top Stories)

Farirai Machivenyika and Elita Chikwati

Cabinet yesterday approved ministerial five-year plans for four ministries that are compliant with the National Development Strategy 1: 2021-2025.

Plans for the ministries of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services; Industry and Commerce; Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement and Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation were approved.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said the approval followed presentations made by the four portfolios.

She said Cabinet was informed that the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services played a pivotal role in unpacking and disseminating information on Government policies, programmes and projects to various target audiences within and outside the country.

“In terms of the National Development Strategy 1, the Ministry is contributing to the National Priority area of Image Building and International Engagement and Re-Engagement.

“For the period 2021-2025, the Ministry will pursue four key performance areas as follows: media legislative reforms programme; information management and publicity with particular focus on research on the history of our national liberation struggle; maintenance and modernisation of national communication platforms and licensing and capacitating community radio stations as well as monitoring the establishment of licensed privately-owned television stations,” she said.

The minister added that the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe was expected to have issued more licences for community and campus radio stations by the end of 2021.

Minister Mutsvangwa added that the Ministry of Industry and Commerce would focus on improved performance of the manufacturing sector through prioritising the agro-based value chain; the pharmaceutical value chain; the bus and truck assembly value chain; iron and steel and general engineering value chain; and the plastic waste value chain.

“Under the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Cabinet was informed that the Ministry seeks to promote development of youth, vocational skills, sport, arts and recreation,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet also received a report from Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes Joram Gumbo on the implementation of the 6th 100-day cycle.

Cabinet noted that despite the Covid-19 challenges, ministries submitted 113 projects for monitoring under the 6th cycle and 62 of them were on target, while 23 performed below target, but within the acceptable range of deviation while 28 performed below target.