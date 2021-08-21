Source: Cabinet set for Wednesday next week | Herald (Top Stories)

Dr Sibanda

Herald Reporter

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda has announced that the next Cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday next week.

In a statement, Dr Sibanda said: “The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck JM Sibanda wishes to advise all Cabinet members that the next Cabinet meeting will be held at 0900hrs on Wednesday 25 August, 2021.

“This has been occasioned by the need to accommodate His Excellency the President’s other international commitments. Members should be guided accordingly.”

This week’s meeting was postponed as President Mnangagwa and some Cabinet Ministers were in Malawi for the just-ended Sadc summit.