Cable thieves plunge Paddonhurst suburb into darkness

0

Source: Cable thieves plunge Paddonhurst suburb into darkness | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Cable thieves plunge Paddonhurst suburb into darkness

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC)

Online Reporter

OVER 300 houses in Paddonhurst suburb in Bulawayo have gone for two days without electricity with Zesa officials saying cables were stolen and the fault might be fixed by Wednesday.

A power outage occurred on Monday around 2AM, while the residents were in bed only to wake up without electricity.

In a notice from the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company said the fault was caused by cable theft.

“Affected areas are: Netherby Drive, Sinclar Avenue, De Beer Avenue, Dillion Avenue, Britton Avenue, Paddonhurst Shopping Complex, Catholic University, Eastcot Avenue and the surround areas.

ZETDC Southern Region Manager Engineer Lloyd Jaji said they received a report and there was a team on the ground, power may be restored on Wednesday.

Related posts:

  1. Man loses US$20k to land dealer
  2. Activist endures four- year ordeal over tweet
  3. No bad blood between me, Biti: Van Blerk
  4. Bosso-DeMbare violence suspects denied bail
  5. HMMAS accountant in the dock
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *