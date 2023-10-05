Source: CAF want Rufaro fixed | The Herald (Top Stories)

Rufaro Stadium

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Confederation of African Football has made extensive recommendations for Rufaro Stadium, which has been closed for the past four years due to its state of disrepair.

The former mayor of Harare Jacob Mafume revealed at the handover takeover with his successor Ian Makone at Rufaro yesterday that the CAF inspection team was concerned with areas such as the tunnel used by the players, the changing rooms, the toilets, the lack of bucket seats and electronic turnstiles among a catalogue of areas of improvement.

“We understand CAF came to inspect. They gave us recommendations, which recommendations we are going to implement – recommendations around the tunnel, the changing rooms, recommendations around a number of toilets in the players’ changing rooms, recommendations around the seats and recommendations around a few other areas that they want us to improve,” said Mafume.

“So we are going to do that. We had a meeting with the ZIFA Normalisation Committee led by Lincoln Mutasa. They also gave us what they want improved.

“We had meetings with Dynamos and CAPS United executives and we have an indication as to what their requirements are and the nature of the right of use that they require. They both coincidentally asked for 10 years’ use, paying rentals and so forth,” said Mafume.

The ground, which was closed in 2019 after years of deterioration, has been undergoing renovations from March this year. However, the council led by Mafume then, missed a number of timelines they set for themselves.

A CAF stadium Inspector Joshua Knipp was in the country recently to inspect the National Sports Stadium and Rufaro Stadium and made the recommendations.

Knipp, who was accompanied by members of the FIFA appointed Normalisation Committee Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, Rosemary Mugadza and the FIFA Forward Manager Kudzai Chitima, inspected the two sporting facilities and a report was produced. The two sporting facilities were banned from hosting international matches after failing to meet CAF requirements.

Harare City Council said they want to develop Rufaro into a multiplex complete with small-to-media shops on one end, a beer garden and a practice arena.

The other side contains a parking area where there will be a hypermarket and a food court as well. In future they are also considering a bed and breakfast to allow teams to camp close to the ground.

New Harare mayor Makone said they are hoping to complete the renovations in the next three months as they have put Rufaro on their 100-days programme.

“We have this stadium as part of our 100 day programme. So it is our anticipation that all the remaining work that need to be done to make this place functional, will be accomplished during that period, starting end of this week or early next week,” said Makone.

“Recreation and sport are important but we felt as council that the renovations should be within our expenditure budget and it’s pleasing that we appear to have achieved just that.

“I look forward to us completing the renovations that were meant to be done and that very soon we can invite the stakeholders. We want them to say this is fine, this needs attention and we do it precisely like that. After all it’s about the stakeholders,” said Makone.

Although Rufaro will not be able to re-open this year, Mafume said the renovations were almost complete.

“The turf as you can see has greatly improved. It’s green, I dare say that it’s the best turf in the country. The home and away changing rooms have also significantly been completed. “The match officials’ changing rooms has begun tiling; the press room at the back work has begun and should be completed. We are left with the press room in the front and the VIP section. The parking area is all but done except the electronic gates which are being manufactured and will be supplied shortly.

“There is a sample electronic turnstile at the far gate. The turnstiles are already being manufactured and I understand that the contractor was paid 10 percent of his fees by the Council and will be here shortly.

“So the first phase of this process is completed and I am happy to say that there is continuity between myself and His Worship Mayor Makone. “We are very keen to complete the projects that we need to complete. So our coming here was part of our hand over and take over process where we brief each other on where thigs are and where they are going. So everything will continue as before. We are very keen to hand over the stadium.

“Our view is that we need to have soccer back at Rufaro and we are going to immediately work on Gwanzura and DZ stadium as soon as we finish with Rufaro,” said Mafume.