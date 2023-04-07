Source: Call for healthy Easter celebrations | The Herald (Local News)

Dr Jasper Chimedza

Herald Reporter

Everyone should adhere to cholera and Covid-19 preventive measures during the Easter Holiday so that outbreaks of these diseases do not occur, Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care Air Commodore Dr Jasper Chimedza said yesterday.

The holidays are associated with merry-making and Government is keen not to let the gains achieved in responding to diseases be negated.

“The public is also urged to remain vigilant in light of the ongoing cholera outbreaks in the country,” said Dr Chimedza. “We, therefore, would like to encourage all citizens to adhere to cholera and Covid-19 preventive measures.

“We wish you a blessed and safe Easter Holiday. For assistance, report to the nearest health facility or call the Ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operations Centre toll free number 2019 for assistance.”

Dr Chimedza encouraged responsible driving during the holidays to avoid accidents. Hundreds of people died every year from preventable road traffic accidents, particularly during the holiday periods.

Alcohol impairment accounted for a third of these fatalities.

“If travelling over the Easter Holidays, get plenty of rest and be prepared for vehicle breakdown and medical emergencies,” said Dr Chimedza. “Get a good night’s sleep before travelling and rest when feeling drowsy.”

Drivers should leave early and plan ahead for heavy traffic and avoiding speeding as speed could kill or harm other road users.

“Do not use your cell phone while driving as this causes distractions,” said Dr Chimedza. “Designate a sober driver as alcohol, some over-the-counter medicines and illegal drugs can cause impairment.”