Source: Call for strategic partnerships, as dairy sector grows 17pc | Herald (Business)

Elton Manguwo

THE GOVERNMENT has reiterated calls for strategic partnerships that bridge gaps in production, processing and financing in the dairy sector amid revelations that the sector recorded 17 percent growth for the first three quarters of 2022.

Speaking during the Den Farm pasture and mechanisation field day in Kwekwe recently, Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Vangelis Haritatos said collaborations between small and large-scale dairy farmers like Den Farm were highly recommended for a sustainable dairy industry, as it promoted the graduation of smallholder farmers into medium and large-scale dairy farmers.

The Government continues to support the dairy industry towards meeting both the national demand of 120 million litres per year thereby cutting the import bill and positioning the sector for the export market.

“We are gathered here to witness the fruits of one such partnerships where Dendairy, Den Farm and partners have invested in this efficient, cost-effective and profitable agri-business venture. Such initiatives have seen the dairy sector recording an average growth of 17 percent in the first 3 quarters of 2022,” said Dep Min Haritatos.

Additionally, the Government in partnership with the European Union under the Zimbabwe Agricultural Growth Programme (ZAGP) facilitated the ‘Transforming Zimbabwe’s Dairy Value Chain for the Future’ TranZ DVC project to help revitalise the sector.

Dep Min Haritatos added: “This action is aimed at addressing the underperformance of the dairy value chain in the country by strengthening the linkages between production, processing and financing.

The dairy sector has significantly contributed to agriculture transformation, which as an agro based economy is critical for economic development and growth in the country.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development is implementing the Livestock Recovery and Growth Plan that is meant to chart a new trajectory for livestock production with priority on animal health and market development among other things.

Government has lined a number of programmes ranging from the Presidential silage input scheme for small-scale dairy farmers, the National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity Scheme silage programme for medium and large-scale to investments in artificial insemination to assist dairy farmers.

“Today marks an important milestone in Zimbabwe’s dairy industry, as we celebrate and appreciate the Government led livestock sector interventions, which support the transformation of agriculture through dairy farming,” he said.

The livestock sub-sector contributes to household and national food nutritional security, foreign currency earnings and is a source of livelihood for 67 percent of the country’s rural households, with approximately 30 000 workers employed within the dairy value chain.

The focus for all dairy value chain actors is on rebuilding all dairy categories from the large, medium to the smallholder sub-sectors. I would like to assure you that the Government will continue to support the dairy industry’s operations and developments,” said Haritatos.