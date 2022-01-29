Canadian Embassy supports inmates rehabilitation projects

A non-governmental organisation running inmate rehabilitation programmes is set to benefit from a Canadian Embassy initiative supporting small-scale but high impact projects.

Jedidiah trust is earmarked for funding under the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), a highly competitive process with over 500 applications across the country.

Jedidiah Trust is a not for profit organisation partnering with Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) and other stakeholders in the successful reintegration and rehabilitation of inmates and ex inmates to reduce recidivism.

Canadian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Christina Buchan said the embassy was delighted to partner with Jedidiah.

“This year we are pleased to be working with Jedidiah Trust,” Buchan said in Norton during a food hamper distribution program for children with incarcerated parents.

“The CFLI is a small pot of money that the Embassy manages to support local civil society organisations. Every year we support 10 different small scale projects in Zimbabwe,” Buchan added.

“Canada believes in a better future for every child and we are happy that Jedidiah’s project seeks to achieve that by assisting children to cope with challenges that affect them during their parents’ incarceration.”

ZPCS deputy director for Mashonaland West Mavis Mubvumbi bemoaned the gap between children and their incarcerated parents.

“Most of the inmates in our institution are breadwinners and some who are saving for the crimes they did not commit and being behind the bars they cannot provide family support,” she said, before calling on society to play a pivotal role in assisting children of incarcerated parents.