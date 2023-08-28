Source: Candidates accept defeat, call for unity | The Herald (Local News)

ZCPD president, Mr Chikohora

Herald Reporter

SOME of the political parties that contested last week’s harmonised elections have urged Zimbabweans to be united for the betterment of the country.

According to the figures released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on Saturday, President Mnangagwa garnered 2 350 711 votes which translates to 52 6 percent, beating his closest competitor, CCC’s Nelson Chamisa who received 1 967 343 which translates to 44 percent of the total votes cast.

The other candidates in the presidential race were Mr Joseph Makamba Busha (Free Zim Congress), Mr Trust Chikohora (ZCPD), Mr Blessing Kasiyamhuru (ZIPP), Professor Lovemore Madhuku (NCA), Mr Wilbert Mubaiwa (NPC), Mr Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa (UANC), Mr Douglas Mwonzora (MDC), Ms Elisabeth Valerio (UZA), and Mr Harry Peter Wilson (DOP).

In his message following the announcement of the presidential elections results, ZCPD president, Mr Chikohora, conceded defeat.

“The ZCPD accepts the results of the 2023 harmonised elections announced by ZEC as a reflection of the will of the people at this point in time.

“We take this opportunity to congratulate President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF on their victory and we wish them well as they govern this country in the next five years. Zimbabwe is experiencing multiple socio-economic challenges which have been with us for many years now.

“These challenges seem insurmountable because we have become a deeply polarised society. We believe these challenges can be sustainably overcome if we come together as Zimbabweans, to find each other and build our country together as a people,” Mr Chikohora said.

A representative of the ZIPP led by Mr Kasiyamhuru told the Sunday Mail that the party accepted the results and called for unity.

“We accept these results, everything was done in a peaceful manner and we should applaud that. We were all given a chance to verify our results and we are happy with what we saw.

“What we now need is peace in the country so that we move on. We need to work together to move forward.”

UANC secretary-general, Mr Michael Nyamande, said: “We, as the UANC party, are very happy with the outcome and we should be united and move on as a country”.

Writing on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, NCA leader, Prof Madhuku, thanked Zimbabweans who voted for him and his party.

“5 322 voted for me in the just ended 2023 Presidential elections. They also voted for the NCA. I hereby thank them all for their support. I very much appreciate that support and will forever respect it,” he said.

UZA leader, Ms Valerio, who got 6 989 votes, said the outcome of the elections was a good beginning for her party.

“We are celebrating each and every #vote we receive no matter the outcome in this election! This is the beginning. We have done well,” she said on her X handle.