Cash wrangle nearly turns fatal

0

Source: Cash wrangle nearly turns fatal | Newsday (News)

BY PRIDE MZARABANI

A 28-YEAR-OLD Harare man was yesterday remanded in custody to February 14 for attempted murder after he stabbed his friend on the head following a row over money.

Bernard Mathemba was not asked to plead to the charge when he appeared before Mbare magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini.

He stands accused of stabbing Charles Chikumbindi on January 1 this year.

Chikumbindi sustained a cut on the head and a medical affidavit will be produced in court as evidence.

Tatenda Furaijo appeared for the State.

The post Cash wrangle nearly turns fatal appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Related posts:

  1. ‘Ex-prisoners deserve second chance’
  2. Zesa southern region boss up for culpable homicide
  3. Minister calls for arrest of Chinese miner, parents
  4. Harare drug peddler arrested 
  5. Concession man on the run for murder
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *