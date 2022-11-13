Source: CBZ launches holiday packages loan | Sunday News (Business)

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

CBZ Bank in partnership with different hotels and travel agents has launched a United States dollar (USD) holiday package loan, an initiative that seeks to give the bank’s customers an exciting opportunity to plan ahead, go on holiday and pay later.

The holiday package, which is the first in the market, is part of the bank’s continuous efforts to provide distinguished and personalised services to different customer segments.

In a statement, the leading financial services provider said: “It offers accommodation, coach and sea travel, air travel, car hire and packaged tours, rail, and transfers. The packages will cover facilities under different criteria namely Travel Now Pay Later, Book Now Pay Later and Full Holiday Package with partners that include African Sun, RTG, Traverze Travel, and Rouxgold Travel.”

CBZ said it was aware of the value of maintaining a healthy work-life balance, of which vacationing is an essential component.

It said taking time away to recuperate can improve the physical and mental health, self-motivate, build relationships, increase job performance and perspective.

It said to access the loan, the client simply submits a holiday package loan application at CBZ Bank, attached with a quotation of the preferred holiday resorts and clearly stating all other preferences.

The bank said the loan is processed within 48 hours and normal credit procedures apply.