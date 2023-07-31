Source: CCC candidate up for contempt of court | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Court Reporter

Throwing his wife out of their matrimonial home has landed CCC National Assembly candidate for Mutoko East, Yeukai Kaseke, before a magistrate on charges of contempt of court for defying a court order restricting him from doing so.

Kaseke appeared before magistrate, Mr Elijah Sibanda, at the Mutoko Magistrates Court last Friday, charged with contempt of court after he allegedly disobeyed the court order that barred him from threatening his wife.

The Mutoko Civil Court had previously granted the protection order in favour of Kaseke’s wife, Fortunate Chindoto (40), after she approached the civil court.

Breach of a court protection order is a matter for a criminal court.

In defiance of the court order, Kaseke allegedly threatened his wife with murder after throwing her out of their matrimonial home.

Kaseke denied the contempt of court charges when he appeared in court.

He told the court that he never threatened his wife, saying he only said “ndinopara ngozi”, loosely interpreted to mean he will commit murder.

When cross-examined on what he meant by “ndinopara ngozi”, Kaseke told the court that he meant hanging himself.

It is the State’s case that on December 5 last year at the Mutoko Civil Court, Kaseke was ordered not to verbally abuse, threaten with violence or evict his wife from their matrimonial home without a court order.

Since then, Kaseke has been staying with another woman said to be his second wife at Mutoko Centre suburbs.

This second wife is alleged to be Ms Chindoto’s workmate at Mutoko District Hospital.

The State led by Mr Nathan Majuru alleged that on July 16 at around 2pm, Kaseke called Ms Chindoto on her mobile phone and threatened her with violence, adding that he wanted to kill her.

Ms Chindoto, who is a nurse at Mutoko District Hospital, lodged a complaint with the police leading to his arrest.

Kaseke will be back in court today. He was represented by lawyer Mr Kudakwashe Masiyenyama of Chikwangwani Tapi Attorneys.