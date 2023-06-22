Source: CCC chaos at Masvingo Nomination Court | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Mr Nelson Chamisa

George Maponga in Masvingo

The nomination court for candidates eyeing National Assembly seats in Masvingo sat today with chaos marring the opposition CCC party led by Mr Nelson Chamisa as members almost traded blows outside the court as they quarrelled over the final list of candidates.

The development comes as Zanu PF candidates all successfully filed their papers for both National Assembly and council election in the province.

It was the CCC party which was left with an egg on the face as candidates almost traded blows, pushed and shoved outside the Masvingo magistrates court-the seat of the nomination court-as they haggled over the final list of candidates. Sanity finally prevailed before the situation spiralled out of control.

However, CCC Mayor Councilor Collins Maboke filed his papers to contest Masvingo Urban National Assembly seat as an independent candidate officially renouncing his membership in the party.

The situation was the same in Chiredzi West where former Chiredzi council chair Councillor Gibson Hwende also reportedly filed papers to contest as an independent candidate.

Councillor Maboke will slug it out of Cde Wellington Mahwende of Zanu PF, Mr Martin Mureri of CCC while in Chiredzi Central Councillor Hwende will battle it out with Cde Francis Moyo of Zanu PF and Ms Ropafadzo Makumire of CCC.

Speaking after filing his papers as an independent candidate Councillor Maboke said he was no longer a CCC member.

“I am contesting the Masvingo Urban seat as an independent candidate because I was disqualified from standing as a CCC candidate without explanation. For now, I am independent and don’t have a party if ever I am going to be a CCC member again it will be sometime under new circumstances,” said the ex-Masvingo mayor.

The chaos in CCC candidates’ filing of nomination papers saw them delaying the submission of their papers, though some of them played down the delays saying the move was strategic.

In Gutu Central journalist and Masvingo Mirror publisher, Mr Mathew Takaona will represent CCC after successfully filing his papers and will square off with Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando the incumbent MP.

Mr Takaona said he is confident of romping to victory.