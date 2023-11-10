Source: CCC cracks widen, affect council business | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Mr Tshabangu

Herald Reporter

SERIOUS infighting and divisions rocking the faction-torn CCC party have led to the recalling of Harare Mayor Ian Makone and deputy Kudzai Kadzombe among several other councillors nationwide.

Other Harare councillors to be axed are Denford Ngadziore, Lovejoy Chitegu, Samuel Gwenzi, Chido Hamauswa, Tiriboyi Sabina, Florence Cheza and Matimba Fadzai.

In a letter addressed to Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Winston Chitando, CCC interim secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu said the recalls are with immediate effect.

The High Court recently upheld Mr Tshabangu’s recall of 15 members of Parliament in October on the basis that without a party constitution, leadership and organisational charts, and even a membership roll, it was impossible for the court to decide who had the authority to do so.

The recalls come after our publication exposed that some desperate CCC legislators and councillors were allegedly offering bribes to Mr Tshabangu to evade being recalled.

Analysts however, blamed all the chaos in the CCC on lack of proper structures.

Mr Tshabangu confirmed that the CCC legislators were calling him although he declined that they were offering bribes saying it was a question of acknowledgement as they now recognise his authority as the interim secretary-general.

“There is no question of money that is being involved, but they are coming to me and saying look SG please we complied and went back to Parliament as you had indicated before, so please don’t recall us,” he said.

“They are saying they will from now onwards comply with whatever I say therefore I should not recall them”.