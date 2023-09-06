Source: CCC MP, aspiring councillor in court for violence | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament for Churu Constituency Traswell Chikomo and his aspiring councillor Cephas Mashayamombe yesterday appeared at the Mbare Magistrates Court on allegations of causing anarchy at an election command centre and threatening to kill the chief agent.

Chikomo (42) and Mashayamombe (38) were facing charges of disorderly conduct.

The matter was deferred to September 22 for trial commencement.

The complainant in this case is Peter Ndawana who was deployed as the Zanu PF Chief Election Agent for Churu Constituency.

It is the State’s case that on September 24 2023, at around 4pm and at Crest Breeders Primary School Ward 1 Command Center in Churu Constituency, Harare, the two accused persons and their five accomplices still at large violently entered the Constituency command centre and started to shout that the results are nullified since they have been rigged.

The court heard that the accused persons started accusing the complainant to be part of the rigging team and threatened to kill him.

The complainant drove off from the place leaving the accused persons.

It is alleged that the complainant reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the accused persons.

Accused persons acted unlawfully.