CCC recalls remain in force: Speaker 

Advocate Jacob Mudenda

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

THE recalls of 18 CCC legislators, 13 from the National Assembly and five from the Senate, will remain in force until the High Court makes its determination on the main challenge by the opposition on the legitimacy of its interim secretary-general, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu, to recall its Members of Parliament.

On Tuesday, the High Court issued an interim relief barring Mr Tshabangu from instituting further recalls until the main matter before the Court has been finalised. The matter will be heard on Monday.

Yesterday, Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda said the interim relief issued on Tuesday did not have an effect on the recalls of the 18 legislators. He said the notice of recall was effective from November 7, the date on which Parliament received the letters of recall from Mr Tshabangu.

“The Court made an interim relief and the interim order was made after I had made the announcement,” Adv Mudenda said.

“The notice of recall is effective from the date of the letter. Paragraph four of the interim relief says the respondent was indicted from making any further recalls from the sitting of that Court.”

He added that Parliament will be guided by the final determination of the Court.

“The Judge (Justice Tawanda Chitapi) said he will finalise the matter on Monday and when the matter is finalised, the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Senate president (Ms Mabel Chinomona) will be guided accordingly,” Adv Mudenda said.

Tuesday’s recalls bring to 42 the number of CCC legislators and councillors that have been recalled since last month.

MPs that were recalled on Tuesday are: Admore Chivero (Chegutu West), Stephen Chatiza (Goromonzi West), Gift Siziba (Pelandaba), Tapfumaneyi Madzimbamuto (Seke), Oliver Mutasa (Zvimba East), Amos Chibaya (Mkoba North), Emma Muzondiwa (Midlands proportional representative), Machirairwa Mugidho (Masvingo proportional representative),

Constance Chihota (Mashonaland East proportional representative), Monica Mukwada (Manicaland proportional representative), Sekai Mungani (Midlands proportional representative), Linnet Mazingaidzo (Harare proportional representative) and Daphne Gutsa (Mashonaland East proportional representative).

Those recalled from the Senate are Webster Maondera, Jameson Timba and Vongai Tome all from Harare, and Editor Matamisa and Ralph Magunje from Mashonaland West.