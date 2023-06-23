Source: CCC strife spawns independent candidates in Victoria Falls | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Leonard Ncube, leonard.ncube@chronicle.co.zw

EIGHT independent candidates filed papers at the Nomination Court to contest the Victoria Falls City local authority election.

The city has 11 wards and the independent candidates are contesting in seven wards.

The sitting mayor, Councillor Somvelo Dlamini opted to go for the Hwange West National Assembly seat while only five out of 11 sitting councillors-Edmore Zhou, Lungile Nyoni, Richard Mguni, Bekithemba Mlotshwa, Prince Thuso Moyo successfully filed papers.

This comes as residents have been up in arms with the Citizens for Coalition for Change (CCC) dominated council.

Of the 11 sitting councillors, only two are Zanu-PF.

Ward 1 will be a two man contest between Cde Obvious Ngwenya of Zanu-PF and former councillor Mr Ephias Mambume of CCC who was fired two years ago by the Nelson Chamisa led party.

Businessman Mr Tafadzva Mtowa who contested the CCC primaries filed as an independent candidate in protest and will square off with Cde Ntombiyokuthula Mhlanga of Zanu-PF and Mr Edmore Zhou of CCC.

There are two independent candidates Mr Dumisani Masuku and Mr Madubeko Ncube in ward 3 who will contest against incumbent Councillor Lungile Nyoni and Cde Vuyisile Mholi of Zanu-PF.

Independent candidate Mr Shadreck Sibindi will contest against sitting councillor Mguni of CCC, Lukha Ncube United Zimbabwe Alliance and Cde Handsome Nyathi of Zanu-PF.

Wards five, six and seven are the only ones without independent candidates.

Cde Nonhlanhla Gasela of Zanu-PF, Mr Lewis Ncube of CCC and Mr Ruben Zimondi of Zapu are vying for ward 5, while in ward 6 Cde Mlotshwa will be challenged by Mr Derreck Munsaka of CCC and Mr Innocent Tevedzai of MDC-T.

In Ward 7 Cllr Thuso Moyo will be challenged by Cde Hilton Musarurwa of Zanu-PF, Mr Ndoga Nyoni of Zapu and Mr Respect Takaya of Stars.

In ward 8 it will be Ms Priscillar Mhlanga of CCC, Mr Khumbulani Mpofu (independent), Mr Simba Mpofu (MDC-T), Mr Bukhwa Msimanga (Zapu) and Cde Arthur Sibanda Zanu-PF.

Mr Vusumuzi Sibanda filed as an independent candidate in ward 9 against Mr Mthunzi Mpofu of CCC and Cde Tapiwa Sibanda of Zanu-PF.

Cllr Sibindi of CCC will be challenged by Mr Abel Muzhuzha (independent) and Cde Tindole Sibanda while in ward 11 football administrator Mr Morgen Gazza Dube who contested for Hwange West MP seat in 2018, filed as an independent candidate against Cde George Mhlanga of Zanu-PF, Mr Daniel Moyo of CCC and Mr Francis Ncube of Zapu.

Mthwakazi Republic Party candidate Mr Johnson Ndlovu was disqualified for not bringing his birth certificate.

Zanu-PF, CCC and MDC-T were the only parties whose candidates filed for the 30 percent women’s quota in Victoria Falls.

Mr Morgen Gazza Dube said: “I don’t belong to any party I belong to residents. I decided to go it alone because I was not happy with the party that I represented last time.”

Mr Mtowa said there were no challenges for him in filing his papers.

“The reason why I stood as an independent candidate is because I was in CC but their selection process was not fair,” he said.

Another independent candidate Mr Khumbulani Mpofu said the desire to advocate for development in the ward led him into contesting.

Cde Mlotshwa who was elected through a by-election last year, said the electorate requested him to contest.

“Because of the people in my ward who have said I must come back again to represent them I handed in my papers and I am looking forward to victory as I still believe people want me,” he said.

Cde Nyathi said he decided to contest to represent youth interest and help drive national agenda at local level.

His party counterpart Cde George Mhlanga said: “we are the people of Victoria Falls and we want to implement polices started by President Mnangagwa in line with the National Development Strategy and represent our people.”

CCC Matabeleland North provincial chairman Mr Prince Dubeko Sibanda who also filed for Binga North said his party successfully filed for all local authorities in the province exempt for three wards in Bubi where there were technical challenges.