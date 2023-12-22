Source: CCC youth leader summoned over incitement allegations | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Mr Pashor Sibanda

Peter Matika-Bulawayo Bureau

RECALLED CCC legislator Mr Pashor Sibanda was yesterday summoned by the police in Bulawayo to answer to allegations of public incitement.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the law enforcement agents summoned Sibanda as part of routine investigations where matters of civil unrest arise.

“This is all part of our routine investigations and there is no need to panic. People should not be led astray by social media and must ensure that they protect themselves by avoiding conflict,” he said.

“Mr Sibanda is not in custody and we urge members of the public not to follow unsanctioned messages circulating on social media. We are a peaceful nation and are a very mature people and we must strive to uphold that,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. The opposition national youth task-force administrator was summoned to report to the Bulawayo Central Police Station and arrived there in the company of his legal representative Mr Tinashe Runganga.

In an interview, Mr Runganga said Sibanda was summoned by the police to answer for incitement, as there has been a message circulating on social media urging citizens to take to the streets to demonstrate against the Government. In a video recording that circulated on social media, Mr Sibanda threatened to take to the streets to voice his party’s displeasure at the Sengezo Tshabangu-instigated recalls of MPs, Senators and councillors.

“We want to send a clear message to the regime to reform as a matter of urgency and let the will of the people be respected and protected. Failure to do so the streets shall be the avenue of our struggle,” said Mr Sibanda was quoted as saying.