Source: CCZ encourages adoption of Zim Consumer Protection Policy | Sunday News (Business)

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) has said the adoption of the Zimbabwe Consumer Protection Policy (ZCPP) will give direction to Consumer Protection Act which seeks to offer more protection to consumers of goods and services.

Gazetted as an Act of Parliament No. 5 of 2019, on 10 December 2019, the Consumer Protection Act [Chapter 14:14] came into force as law, a reflection that the Zimbabwe legislature was not only following in the footsteps of many developed countries, but also aligning itself with the guidelines on consumer protection.

In an interview, CCZ Matabeleland region manager Mr Comfort Muchekeza said once adopted, the ZCPP will give direction to the Consumer Protection Act especially with regards to the implementation aspect.

“As you are aware there is a Consumer Protection Act and the Act then establishes the formation of the Consumer Protection Commission.

The commission would then supervise the Act but under the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

What then the Policy (ZCPP) entails is that it will give direction to the Act especially the implementation aspect of it, to say when they look at the Consumer Protection Act it will probably say who should do this and do that,” said Mr Muchekeza.

He said whilst the commission will have the overall responsibility over the Act and its supervision, the policy will assist to say what they should do and map a timeframe on when they would want to have achieved certain targets.

Mr Muchekeza said the policy will also identify and outline who the other players in the consumer protection sector are and what would be their responsibilities.

“We are looking forward to a meeting where we and various stakeholders can have a look at that policy draft, panel beat it and have it adopted.”