Centenary Park gets facelift

By IRENE MOYO

THE Bulawayo City Council, in partnership with various organisations, is rehabiliting the iconic Centenary Park following complaints by residents’ associations that the recreational facility was falling apart.

One of the organisations assisting council, Weloveu Foundation conducted a tour on Sunday ahead of a planned clean-up campaign.

Ward 5 councillor Felix Mhaka said rehabilitation work will include replanting flowers and lawns.

“We appreciate organisations like the Weloveu Foundation which saw it fit to mobilise youths to clean up the park. Council is facing manpower and equipment shortages, which is slowing down the process,” Mhaka said.

Council has eight permanent workers taking care of the park, but they are struggling to cope with the workload.

“More boreholes are needed to water the plants and enable the re-planting of lawns and flowers. By December, we hope that the park will be rehabilitated,” Mhaka added.

