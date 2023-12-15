Source: Central Committee meeting deferred | The Herald (Local News)

Zanu PF’s National spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa announced the postponement in a statement yesterday.

Herald Reporter

The meeting of the Zanu PF Central Committee scheduled for today has been postponed to December 21.

“The Acting Secretary General Cde Patrick Chinamasa notifies all members of the Central Committee that the Central Committee meeting has been postponed from Friday 15 December 2023 to Thursday 21 December 2023 at 10:00. All members should be seated by 09:45,” he said.