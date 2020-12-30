Central Committee meets today

Cde Patrick Chinamasa

Herald Reporter
The Central Committee is expected to sit today for an ordinary session at ZANU PF Headquarters in Harare.

In a statement yesterday, Acting Secretary for Information and Publicity and Party spokesman, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, said only five members of the Central Committee from each province and Politburo members were expected to attend.

“The Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr O.M Mpofu invites members of the Central committee to an Ordinary session meeting to be held on Wednesday 30 December 2020(today) at the Home of The People’s Revolution. ZANU PF Headquarters. Please take note that only Five (5) Central Committee Members per province will be required to attend in line Covid-19 regulations.

“This means each province will be represented by Five (5) members of the Central committee plus Politburo members.

“All members to be seated by 09:45,” he said.

