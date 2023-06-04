Source: Chamisa closes out Bulawayo big names | Sunday News (local news)

Vusumuzi Dube and Nqobile Bhebhe, Sunday News Reporters

CONFUSION engulfed the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) when all Bulawayo Members of Parliament and councillors who were not recalled had the shock of their lives yesterday when their names were missing on the hastily-arranged candidates’ list from the “stakeholders selection process”.

Prominent missing names included Njube-Lobengula MP and party benefactor Gift Banda, sitting Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni and his deputy, Councillor Mlandu Ncube. The only surviving councillors include Arnold Batirai, Tawanda Ruzive, Felix Mhaka and Sikhululekille Moyo. Sitting MPs and councillors who will represent the party again include Hon Kucaca Phulu (Nkulumane), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula), Clr Donaldson Mabuto, Clr Lilian Mlilo, Clr Concillia Mlalazi, Clr Enerst Rafamoyo and Clr Tinevimbo Maposa. While Clr Edwin Ndlovu, Clr Christopher Dube and Clr Mpumelelo Moyo will also get another chance in the elections.

The opposition political outfit, stung by President Mnangagwa election date announcement last Wednesday, rushed to call for final nomination selection, about three months after it had started the process. It also emerged that the Bulawayo Progressive Residents’ Association (BPRA) which has previously distanced itself from any political inclination has been actively involved in the CCC candidates’ selection process and has been pushing its members to represent the party in the upcoming elections and has also played centre stage in determining who is eligible.

The party yesterday struggled to conduct its final stage of the candidates’ selection process and several party sources revealed that the process was marred by controversy.

“Some of the sitting councillors and MPs got letters on Friday that they were not cleared to participate in the Saturday (yesterday) process. However, come Saturday some of those that did not get the letters found their names not even included, these including the likes of Gift Banda, the Mayor Clr Mguni and his deputy Clr Mlandu Ncube. What is surprising is that there were just a few councillors who were not recalled who survived, these are Clrs Felix Mhaka, Arnold Batirai and Tawanda Ruzive and one wonders what the criteria to clear these was,” said the source.

There were grumblings that some councillors from Professor Welshman Ncube alliance faction were discredited, much to the disdain of locals. By last night, the disqualified MPs and councillors were at the party offices trying to plead their cases.

The party has also reportedly endorsed former Education Minister, David Coltart and former civil society activist, Mr Dumisani Nyongolo Nkomo as their possible candidates for the city’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively. Former Deputy Mayor, Mr Tinashe Kambarami, who was recalled from council by MDC-T leader, Mr Douglas Mwonzora, is also vying for ward three and according to the party sources, believes he should be the party’s rightful candidate for Deputy Mayor.