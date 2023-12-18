Charamba hails Zim, Zambia relations

Ambassador Charity Charamba

Tadious Manyepo in LUSAKA, Zambia

ZIMBABWE ambassador to Zambia, Charity Charamba has hailed the sporting relations that exist between the two Southern African neighbours.

Charamba graced the high profile Oriental Quarries Promotions boxing bill that had four fights featuring Zimbabweans including the retiring icon Charles Manyuchi at the Lusaka Government Complex on Saturday night.

Although the main bout was an Africa Boxing Union contest between Zambia and South Africa, all eyes were on Manyuchi who bid farewell to his Zambian fans by beating

Donald Kampamba via a UD win in an eight round heavyweight showdown that was also the main supporting bout.

Manyuchi spent a great deal of his successful career under the mentorship of Chris Malunga of Oriental Quarries and he owes his success story to this veteran promoter.

That some Zambians rooted for Manyuchi in a fight he was facing one of their own told a story of undying love and belief that the Zimbabwean shared with them during his time across Zambezi.

And Charamba said the sporting relations between the two countries should be cherished and enhanced for the good of both.

“Zambia and Zimbabwe are like siamese twins.

“I know Manyuchi was once based in Zambia under the mentorship and promotion of Chris Malunga,” said Ambassador Charamba.

“Zambia was his second home. Manyuchi enjoyed a lot of love from Zambians here. “The Zambians are very hospitable. We are one people. Even if you see a Zambian and a Zimbabwean, you can’t tell who is Zimbabwean or who is Zambian, we are the same”.

Charamba said Zimbabwean sportspersons should also take advantage of the sound ties to establish flourishing businesses.

“We are well here. As the embassy we are pursuing economic diplomacy. I heard that Manyuchi has now diversified. This should inspire all other junior sportspersons. He has invested for life after sport,” she said.

Charamba highlighted that local sportspersons should continue representing the country with honour as they have always done.

Two weeks ago, Charamba said, arguably the greatest Warrior in history Peter Ndlovu was part of the legends who played an exhibition match at the National Heroes Stafium in Lusaka and the former national team captain’s gesture charmed the diplomat.

“Talking of sports diplomacy, last week, I also had an opportunity to watch the legendary Peter Ndlovu playing football,” said Charamba.

“I had never met him personally but he came to the embassy to get a flag. One thing that stands out when it comes to Zimbabwean sportspersons is their patriotism.

” That is very important. We should be proud of being Zimbabweans”

Charamba congratulated the three other boxers Brendon Denes, Tatenda Biningu and Clever Sithole who all won their bouts at the bill.

“I would like to congratulate you all for winning your fights. You have made us proud. I would like to thank you for that and also for inviting me to grace the tournament.

“I was excited when I heard there is a farewell fight for Charles Manyuchi. Before today, I had never seen Manyuchi live in action and I am happy.

“He is a role model who hoisted the Zimbabwe flag high.

“I am happy because he has also set up an academy to impart the skills to others. There is nothing that beats that. It will help the next generations. We need to create more role models from all of you sportspersons”.

Manyuchi hailed Charamba as a mother figure who is always there for Zimbabwean athletes who would be participating in Zambia.

In February last year Charamba, and the entire staff from the embassy, was at the Government Complex supporting Kuda Chiwandire who beat Esther Phiri to claim the WBC interim belt.