Source: Cheeky robbers bring Bulawayo to a standstill | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Bulawayo Bureau

BUSINESS came to a standstill in Bulawayo’s central business district yesterday when police cordoned off streets leading to Fidelity Building at the corner of 11th Avenue and Fife Street, where suspected armed robbers were reportedly holed up.

However, after combing the premises for four hours as hordes of onlookers held their breath, police discovered that the criminals had made good their escape.

The suspected armed robbers sneaked out with US$6 270 as well as R5 000 from one of the offices in the 12-storey building before police were called to the scene.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, saying the suspected robbers pounced on a Women Empowerment Trust – which also serves as a money transfer agent – housed in the building. They also harassed and locked up in a room customers who were queuing to get their money.

“The ZRP is investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred at a Women Empowerment Trust on the sixth Floor, Fidelity Building, Bulawayo, where two armed robbers pounced and got away with US$6 270 as well as R5 000. They also harassed customers who wanted to collect and deposit their money,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He said police reacted swiftly to a tip-off and cordoned off the building, with initial reports indicating the robbers were still inside.

Asst Comm Nyathi said on entering the building, police realised that the robbers had already escaped. Sources said police then looked at the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage in the building.

The suspects reportedly fled in a white Honda Fit vehicle. By the time security personnel in the building alerted the police, the suspects had escaped.

When our Bulawayo Bureau arrived at the scene, detectives from CID Homicide, together with their counterparts in other departments – the police Support Unit Special Tactics Team, the Canine Unit, as well as other private security companies – had reacted to the robbery, hoping to corner the robbers.

Cordoning off the streets attracted scores of people who stood for four hours, hoping to witness the arrest of the suspected robbers. Last week, armed robbers pounced on a CBZ outlet situated on the same street.

Police said they were on the hunt for the suspects.