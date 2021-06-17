Source: Chegutu farmer convicted for ramming into State House barricades | Herald (Africa)

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

A Chegutu farmer was convicted of negligence driving after he rammed into drums that barricades road at State House in Harare during the night.

Robert Harold Paterson (39), who was believed to be drunk on the day in question, was convicted after trial when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko charged with negligent driving.

Paterson rammed into the drums on May 5 at around 8pm.

He is expected to be back in court on Friday for sentence.

Miss Carol Mutimusakwa prosecuted.