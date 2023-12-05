Source: Chegutu woman attacked, robbed over US$11 000 | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Crime Reporter

TWO robbers attacked a woman at a service station in Chegutu where she was collecting daily cash sales before forcing her to drive home where they stole more than US$11 000.

Investigations revealed that at the service station the robbers took US$5 800 from the victim before stealing another US$5 300 cash at her house on Sunday night.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects who are still at large.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Chegutu are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Pfupajena, Chegutu on December 3, 2023 around 1845 hours in which two unidentified male suspects who were armed with a pistol attacked a motorist who had been collecting cash from a service station.

“The suspects took US$ 5 800, cash for daily sales, from the victim before directing her to drive to place of residence where they stole US$ 5 300 which was in the wardrobe,” he said.