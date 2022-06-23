Source: Chief Charumbira winds up campaign | Herald (Top Stories)

Chief Charumbira

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Sadc candidate to the Pan African Parliament presidency and Chiefs Council president Fortune Charumbira and his campaign team visited three embassies today in South Africa as he winds up his campaign trail to land the top post of the continental body in an election set for next Wednesday.

Chief Charumbira is Sadc’s sole candidate for the PAP elections and is tipped to land the post after the African Union upheld contention by legislators from the Southern African region to allow it to field a candidate as part of the principle of rotation enshrined in the PAP constitutive Act.

Embassies that were visited today are Algeria, Democratic Republic of Congo and Saharawi who all threw their weight behind the candidature of Chief Charumbira who is currently the acting President of the continental body.

His delegation included Zanu PF Chief whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi and campaign manager, Mr Mchenry Venaani.

Speakers of Sadc Parliament have also rallied behind Chief Charumbira in a virtual meeting held early this week.

This comes as legislators across the continent have also started trooping in Midrand, South Africa in preparation for the elections.

In an interview from South Africa, Mr Venaani, said they remain confident that Chief Charumbira will land the post after the AU unanimously agreed to abide by the principle of rotation.