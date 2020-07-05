Source: China pledges 30k Covid-19 test kits | Sunday Mail (Top Stories)

Chief Reporter

THE Chinese Embassy in Harare has pledged 30 000 Covid-19 test kits to Zimbabwe, as the Asian country continues to support the Government’s fight against coronavirus.

As of Friday, 71 236 people had been tested for coronavirus and it is anticipated that the kits from the Chinese Embassy will boost the country’s testing capacity.

Speaking after presenting a US$2 million Post Disaster Restoration Assistance Fund in Harare on Friday, China’s chief envoy to Zimbabwe Ambassador Guo Shaochun said the test kits would be delivered within 10 days.

“I would like to announce that in about 10 days, China will donate another 30 000 test kits to Zimbabwe,” he said.

“Although conditions are tough right now, we are committed to making every effort to keep those major bilateral projects on track because we know they are important to Zimbabwe’s economy and well-being of its people.

“We are looking forward to working more closely with the Zimbabwean Government, UNDP and other international partners to bring more benefits to the people of Zimbabwe, and to build an even stronger China-Zimbabwe community with a shared future.”

Ambassador Guo said China had so far donated 21 000 test kits among other Covid-19 materials.

“Covid-19 is a common challenge we are all facing and only by strengthening solidarity and co-operation can humanity overcome it,” he said.

“According to incomplete figures, as of today (Friday), China has donated to Zimbabwe over 842 000 masks, more than 21 000 test kits and more than 100 000 pieces of protective gear.”

With regards to Cyclone Idai, Ambassador Guo said China was doing its best to assist the country in partnership with the UNDP.

“We all know that Cyclone Idai battered the eastern part of Zimbabwe last year, especially Chimanimani and Chipinge districts, causing deaths, unprecedented destruction to infrastructure, properties and livelihoods,” he said.

“As a responsible member of the international community and all-weather friend of Zimbabwe, China has been doing its best to provide all kinds of assistance to Zimbabwe.

“After Cyclone Idai, the Chinese government immediately provided emergency humanitarian assistance to Zimbabwe through bilateral and multilateral channels and was committed to helping the affected areas to restore infrastructure facility and basic living conditions”.

Ambassador Guo said multilateral co-operation was an important pattern of his country’s assistance to Zimbabwe and the other developing countries.