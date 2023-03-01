Source: China-Zimbabwe further cement relations | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Dr Fredrick Shava

Chronicle Reporter

China has committed to continue supporting Zimbabwe’s developmental path and Government has since asked the Asian giant to undertake more projects in the country.

This follows a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Fredrick Shava and the representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs, Mr Liu Yuxi last month during the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly held on February 18 and 19 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said this yesterday during a post-Cabinet briefing.

“On his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade met with the Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs, Mr Liu Yuxi, thereby further cementing the excellent relations between Zimbabwe and China. China committed to continue supporting Zimbabwe’s developmental path. Mr Yuxi undertook to convey Zimbabwe’s request for consideration of new projects under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Dakar Action Plan to the Chinese Authorities,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Minister said the summit condemned the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by western countries.

She also said President Mnangagwa met with the Director-General of the International Organisation for Migration, Mr Antonio Vitorino on the sidelines of the Summit. During the meeting, the President welcomed the IOM’s pledged support for the

impending return of Zimbabweans living in South Africa whose permits will expire in June this year.

Minister Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa stressed the need for the IOM to assist Zimbabwe with skills mapping and profiling of Zimbabweans living in the diaspora for identification of sectors they can ably contribute to.

“The Peace and Security Council, of which His Excellency the President Cde ED Mnangagwa is a member, met and discussed the situation in Eastern DRC and recommended the deployment of the East Africa Force into the troubled region. The Assembly adopted the recommendation and the funding of the Force’s operations from the AU Peace Fund. The Assembly also adopted a resolution condemning the unilateral coercive measures imposed on AU Member States including Zimbabwe, Eritrea and South Sudan,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Minister also said Cabinet had considered and approved the Hosting of the 15th Meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP 15) to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in 2025 in Victoria falls as presented by the Minister of Environment, Climate,

Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Mangaliso Nqobizitha Ndlovu.

She said the hosting of COP 15 will spur the Second Republic’s international community re-engagement and engagement agenda and prove that the country is a peaceful, stable, growing and attractive international travel destination.

“The resort City of Victoria Falls is evidence that the country is committed to sustainable utilisation and conservation of natural resources. Furthermore, the event will provide local tourism players with a platform to market the country as a tourist destination and attract foreign investment. The country will also take advantage of COP 15 to extend its influence and leadership on the global stage in environmental governance, stewardship and diplomacy,” she added