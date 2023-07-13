Source: Chinese ambassador meets Speaker Mudenda | The Herald (Top Stories)

Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda (right) welcomes Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding during a courtesy call in Harare today. Picture Memory Mangombe

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The new Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding has paid a courtesy call on Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda and expressed his pride in his country’s contribution to Zimbabwe’s economic development.

Ambassador Zhou met Advocate Mudenda at Parliament Building this morning.

“We had a wonderful talk with Mr Speaker and we both expressed our satisfaction with our bilateral relations. We mentioned our past cooperation and I told Mr Speaker that I feel very proud to our contribution to the economic and social development of this country. In the past years, China has been providing help to Zimbabwe, a number of big and magnificent projects have already been completed,” said Ambassador Zhou.

China has provided assistance and investment to Zimbabwe in various sectors that include health, mining, transport, agriculture and infrastructure development among others running into billions US dollars.