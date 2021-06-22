Source: Chinese businessman granted $5 000 bail | Newsday (News)

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A CHINESE businessman who allegedly tried to bribe a police officer with US$1 480 has been granted $5 000 bail by the High Court.

Meng Dong, the Chinese national, who has been in remand prison for a month, was represented by Job Sikhala.

Justice Jesta Charehwa granted Dong and his accomplice Leegwan Mavhunga bail, while their alleged accomplice, Velaphi Maposa, is already out on bail.

The two successfully argued that their co-accused was granted bail by magistrate Dennis Mangosi, which meant that they were also suitable candidates for bail.

They also argued that they were innocent until proven guilty.

Charehwa upheld their argument, saying the magistrate erred in denying them bail.

Allegations are that on May 12 this year, Mavhunga called one Assistant Inspector Bota, the investigating officer in a case of fraud reported against Dong.

Dong was out on bail for that case. It is alleged Mavhunga indicated that he had been sent by Dong to offer him money so that he could destroy the incriminating evidence in the case he was investigating and facilitate his removal from remand.

But a police trap led to the arrest of the Chinese national and his accomplices.

The post Chinese businessman granted $5 000 bail appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.