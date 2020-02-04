Source: Chinese company employee jailed for attempted murder | Newsday (News)

BY STAFF REPORTER

AN employee at the Zimbabwe Zhong Zhing Coking Company in Hwange has been slapped with an effective eight-year jail term after he nearly killed his workmate following a dispute over the transportation of coke.

Chaboneka Sibanda (35) pleaded not guilty to attempted murder when he appeared before Hwange regional magistrate Collet Ncube.

However, he was convicted after overwhelming evidence was proffered by the State against him.

The magistrate sentenced him to eight years in jail.

Prosecutor Vumizulu Mangena told the court that on November 13, 2019, while Sibanda and Reason Ndlovu (27) were at their work place, Sibanda accused Ndlovu of favouring other workers by transporting their sacks of coke and leaving his behind.

A quarrel ensued between the two and Sibanda picked a brick and struck Ndlovu once on the head.

Ndlovu sustained a cut on the

head.

He was taken to hospital and a report was made to the police leading to Sibanda’s arrest.

